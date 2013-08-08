Fleeing driver killed, officer hurt i...

Fleeing driver killed, officer hurt in Texas police shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Police near Fort Worth have shot and killed a 23-year-old motorist who attempted to flee a traffic stop and twice struck an officer with his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
g.e. ft worth. 2 hr Laid off 2
Trains are coming 2 hr Laid off 12
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion 20 hr Eric Trotter 9
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
News Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08) Jan 28 down with the rooms 29
Missing Man - Brandon Lawson 8/8/2013 (Jul '14) Jan 28 wntonoy 6
Homicide? Quick Sak Jan 27 Zearl 3
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC