Fat Tuesday 2017: How to unmask the best Mardi Gras parties in Fort Worth
Fat Tuesday is one of the bigger party days of the year in DFW and gives the party crowd the perfect excuse to drink on a weeknight -- not that one is really needed. This year, Fat Tuesday closes out February, and with temperatures forecast to be in the high 70s, expect big crowds at places with big patios.
