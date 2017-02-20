Family representative: - Titanic,' - ...

Family representative: - Titanic,' - Apollo 13' actor Bill Paxton has died

Bill Paxton, the prolific and charismatic actor whose many memorable roles included an astronaut in "Apollo 13" and a treasure hunter in "Titanic," has died from complications due to surgery. He was 61. Paxton, a Fort Worth, Texas, native, appeared in dozens of movies and television shows and seemed to be around when history was made both on and off screen.

