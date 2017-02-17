El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Fort Worth, TX
The new El Pollo Loco, located at 2726 E. Berry St., is the second restaurant to open in the city of Fort Worth and tenth in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market. "We are excited to continue expanding in the state of Texas with our tenth location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offer another conveniently located destination for individuals and families to enjoy our handcrafted dishes," said Steve Sather, Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco.
