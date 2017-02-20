EHM Confirmed in Denton County, Texas, Horse

The Texas Animal Health Commission confirmed equine herpes myeloencephalopathy , the neurologic disease linked to equine herpesvirus-1 , in a Denton County barrel racing horse on Feb. 21. The horse showed signs of ataxia, loss of coordination in the muscles, and other neurologic signs consistent with EHM when evaluated by a local veterinarian. The horse's home premises is under quarantine and TAHC staff is working closely with the owner and veterinarian to implement testing protocols and biosecurity measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.