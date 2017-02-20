EHM Confirmed in Denton County, Texas, Horse
The Texas Animal Health Commission confirmed equine herpes myeloencephalopathy , the neurologic disease linked to equine herpesvirus-1 , in a Denton County barrel racing horse on Feb. 21. The horse showed signs of ataxia, loss of coordination in the muscles, and other neurologic signs consistent with EHM when evaluated by a local veterinarian. The horse's home premises is under quarantine and TAHC staff is working closely with the owner and veterinarian to implement testing protocols and biosecurity measures.
