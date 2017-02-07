Distribution Center at Fort Worth's Mercantile Center Changes Hands
CBRE represented the seller, Mercantile Partners, LP, in the sale of the Fort Worth distribution center located at 4201 North Beach Street. A distribution center in Fort Worth has changed hands, after Mercantile Partners LP sold Mercantile Distribution Center 40 to Spraberry Interests LLC for an undisclosed amount.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|11 hr
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|Texas Phart
|250
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|Mon
|Charlie
|2
|g.e. ft worth.
|Feb 4
|Independent
|3
|general electric new locomotive plant in fort w...
|Feb 4
|Freedomofspeech
|1
|Trains are coming
|Feb 4
|UNIONBALLS
|14
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Feb 3
|Txgirl
|284
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC