Distribution Center at Fort Worth's M...

Distribution Center at Fort Worth's Mercantile Center Changes Hands

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

CBRE represented the seller, Mercantile Partners, LP, in the sale of the Fort Worth distribution center located at 4201 North Beach Street. A distribution center in Fort Worth has changed hands, after Mercantile Partners LP sold Mercantile Distribution Center 40 to Spraberry Interests LLC for an undisclosed amount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery 11 hr Vincent The Chin ... 1
News Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07) 22 hr Texas Phart 250
News Organization continues fight against sickle cel... Mon Charlie 2
g.e. ft worth. Feb 4 Independent 3
general electric new locomotive plant in fort w... Feb 4 Freedomofspeech 1
Trains are coming Feb 4 UNIONBALLS 14
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Feb 3 Txgirl 284
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC