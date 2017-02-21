Craiga s arrest shows Fort Worth justice system is unjust
It had been an all-night affair last December to secure the release of Jacqueline Craig and her daughter who had been physically abused and arrested by Fort Worth Police Officer William Martin. The arrest had already gone viral on social media, being viewed by millions around the world.
