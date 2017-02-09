Coyote Ugly grand opening in West 7th district
Fort Worth's vibrant West 7th district welcomed "The Most Famous Bar on the Planet" to the neighborhood last night as Coyote Ugly Saloon opened its doors for a grand opening celebration. Coyote Ugly announced that it was coming to Fort Worth back in 2015 and in this instance, it's a case of "good things come to those who wait."
