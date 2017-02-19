Continue reading Sunday storms could bring large hail, damaging winds to Dallas-Fort Worth
Famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his hole in early February and predicted another six weeks of winter in the U.S. It's another unseasonably warm weekend, with a high around 74 degrees expected Sunday, along with the possibility of severe weather in North Texas. The forecast calls for storms mid- to late afternoon, with another round of heavy rain at about 8 to 9 p.m. continuing overnight into Monday, said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|TracyGivens dot com
|27
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|Dez
|25
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 14
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Feb 14
|Steve Cullen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC