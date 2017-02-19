Continue reading Sunday storms could bring large hail, damaging winds to Dallas-Fort Worth

Famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his hole in early February and predicted another six weeks of winter in the U.S. It's another unseasonably warm weekend, with a high around 74 degrees expected Sunday, along with the possibility of severe weather in North Texas. The forecast calls for storms mid- to late afternoon, with another round of heavy rain at about 8 to 9 p.m. continuing overnight into Monday, said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

