Continue reading Fort Worth police arrest person who shot at them, then ran away
Fort Worth police say a person with a gun shot at them Monday morning and ran away, but was captured later in the morning. Officers were called to a pond near Keller Haslet Road and Vista Greens Drive in North Fort Worth just before 10 a.m., the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports .
