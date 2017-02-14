Cliburna s quest for the best pianists comes to Fort Worth
Lindsay Garritson performs during the second day of the preliminary round of the 14th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition at Bass Hall in May 2013. Oleksandr Poliykov performs in phase two of the preliminary round of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth on Tuesday, May 28, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|1 hr
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|1 hr
|Steve Cullen
|10
|Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Eric Trotter
|25
|Sgt mike
|6 hr
|Looking
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Feb 10
|TXCUTIE73
|286
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|Feb 7
|meatcleaver666
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC