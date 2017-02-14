City gives T&P Warehouse owner a little more time to fix historic structure
The owners of the long-vacant T&P Warehouse have been given an additional 60 days to continue working to get the mammoth property on Lancaster Avenue up to minimum building standards. The Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission on Monday agreed to put off a decision until April 10 on whether the property at 401 W. Lancaster Ave. can be "reasonably rehabilitated" as a property contributing to the city's heritage.
