Cirque du Soleil returns to DFW with Kurios
Leon Bridges' parents marvel at their son's whirlwind rise to fame and his ability to stay true to himself in the process The Brooklyn artist's work, which spans the worlds of graffiti, cartoon art and pop culture, has attracted huge crowds over the course of its four-month run at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The international piano competition begins May 25 in Fort Worth, but the screening jury is traveling to London and beyond to listen to some of the world's best young pianists to see which ones will make the cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Karen Davis
|24
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 14
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Feb 14
|Steve Cullen
|10
|Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15)
|Feb 14
|Eric Trotter
|25
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC