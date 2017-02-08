Chicagoa s Chicken brings Windy City ...

Chicagoa s Chicken brings Windy City spice, sauce to Arlington

7 hrs ago

Chicago's Chicken Coop , owned by a former franchisee of Windy City legend Harold's , is open on South Cooper Street south of UT Arlington. It's completely different from Gus's Fried Chicken , the cayenne-pepper Memphis legend now open on West Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth.

