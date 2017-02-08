Chicagoa s Chicken brings Windy City spice, sauce to Arlington
Chicago's Chicken Coop , owned by a former franchisee of Windy City legend Harold's , is open on South Cooper Street south of UT Arlington. It's completely different from Gus's Fried Chicken , the cayenne-pepper Memphis legend now open on West Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Donna0129
|285
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|Tue
|meatcleaver666
|1
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Tue
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Texas Phart
|250
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|Mon
|Charlie
|2
|g.e. ft worth.
|Feb 4
|Independent
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC