Burleson man accused of staging wifea s suicide, police say
A 53-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of staging his wife's hanging in Burleson, officials said Wednesday. Richard Allen Ward called officers to his home at the 1300 block of Erin Court about 4 a.m. Saturday stating that his wife had hanged herself in the garage, according to DeAnna Phillips, Burleson police spokeswoman.
