Boutique hotel to be built near new Fort Worth arena, museums
Illinois-based hotel company, Heart of America Group, anticipates starting construction later this year on 202-room full-service boutique hotel off Camp Bowie Boulevard that will open a few months before Fort Worth's new multipurpose arena in the nearby Will Rogers Memorial Complex. The City Council pn Tuesday heard terms of an economic development incentive for the project, called Hotel Renovo, that would rebate the hotel's 7 percent city occupancy tax for 16 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|5 hr
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|5 hr
|Steve Cullen
|10
|Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Eric Trotter
|25
|Sgt mike
|10 hr
|Looking
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Feb 10
|TXCUTIE73
|286
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|Feb 7
|meatcleaver666
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC