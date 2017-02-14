Boutique hotel to be built near new Fort Worth arena, museums

Illinois-based hotel company, Heart of America Group, anticipates starting construction later this year on 202-room full-service boutique hotel off Camp Bowie Boulevard that will open a few months before Fort Worth's new multipurpose arena in the nearby Will Rogers Memorial Complex. The City Council pn Tuesday heard terms of an economic development incentive for the project, called Hotel Renovo, that would rebate the hotel's 7 percent city occupancy tax for 16 years.

