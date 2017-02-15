Body Found Near Abbott By HCSO

A body was discovered Wednesday afternoon, February 1, at approximately 4:23 p.m. in the area of HCR 3102. According to a press release given by Hill County Sheriff's Office officials, the body of 58-year-old Debra Murdoch Ballard of Ferris was found in a field to the east of HCR 3102 between Hillsboro and Abbott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.