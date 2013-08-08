Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires Courtyard by Marriott Fort Worth Historic Stockyards
"The new Courtyard, ideally located in the historic Stockyards area of Fort Worth, is sure to benefit from a wide variety of corporate, government and leisure demand generators," said Nelson Knight, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer for Apple Hospitality. "We are pleased to add this exceptional, custom-designed property to our portfolio and further expand our presence in the dynamic Fort Worth market."
