Appeals court chides prosecutors, overturns sexual assault conviction

Saying that Tarrant County prosecutors made "misstatements of evidence" and misrepresented some facts to the degree that they "are not facts at all," an appeals court overturned a child sexual assault conviction of a man who claimed he was simply acting as the girl's caregiver. The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth also entered a judgment of acquittal for Calub Bocanegra, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a child young than 14 in 2015 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.