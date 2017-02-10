American Airlines says passenger traffic down slightly in January
American Airlines said passenger traffic declined slightly in January, down 0.3 percent as the carrier increased its network capacity by 1.2 percent. Planes were not as full as the Fort Worth-based carrier said its load factor dropped 1.1 percentage points to 78.6 percent.
