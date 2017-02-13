Alliance Airport to build two new hangars for private planes
With a growing list of private planes needing a place to call home, Alliance Airport announced plans to build two new hangars. The north Fort Worth airport, operated by Hillwood Properties, will double its hangar space with the construction of a 32,150 square-foot hangar and a 40,000 square-foot hangar.
