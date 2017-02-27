Activist Shaun King: Viral arrest of Fort Worth mother a was just absurda
New York activist Shaun King met Tuesday with Jacqueline Craig, telling the Fort Worth woman that her controversial arrest in December was "one of the most outrageous cases I'd ever seen." "Within moments, it was clear that the police officer had very little compassion for her, her son and her family, and almost started treating them as the suspects," King said, according to a Facebook video posted by Craig's attorney, Lee Merritt.
