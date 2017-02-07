a Waffles are my passion,a says chef at new Pinkya s Waffle Bar

A new boutique waffle shop has come to Fort Worth, tucked into a walk-up stand in a quiet corner of Ridgmar Mall. Former Houston fine-dining chef Maritza Sepulveda is the talent behind Pinky's Waffle Bar , serving seven flavors of waffles with fresh fruit and local superpremium Henry's Homemade Ice Cream.

