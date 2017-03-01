a Highly qualifieda teachers part of $4.5 million plan for five Fort Worth schools

Fort Worth schools Superintendent Kent Scribner's plan turnaround plan for five struggling schools, including Forest Oak Middle School, calls for $10,000 to $15,000 stipends for teachers and principals in exchange for a three-year commitment. A $4.5 million plan unveiled Tuesday by Fort Worth schools Superintendent Kent Scribner aims to overhaul five struggling schools by turning them into leadership academies and staffing them with teachers and administrators from a pool of "highly qualified district employees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.