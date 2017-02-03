A Fort Worth man who killed a Bell re...

A Fort Worth man who killed a Bell retiree granted stay of execution

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order Friday staying the execution of Tilon Carter, a Fort Worth man scheduled to be executed on Tuesday. Carter, 37, was convicted for the robbery and 2004 slaying of James Tomlin, 89, a Bell Helicopter retiree.

