A Fort Worth man who killed a Bell retiree granted stay of execution
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order Friday staying the execution of Tilon Carter, a Fort Worth man scheduled to be executed on Tuesday. Carter, 37, was convicted for the robbery and 2004 slaying of James Tomlin, 89, a Bell Helicopter retiree.
