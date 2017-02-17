a A huge misunderstanding:a Contractor guts wrong Fort Worth house

The house at 2736 Forest Park Blvd. was gutted when a contractor and crew mistook the "2700 Forest Park Blvd" written on the curb in front of the house to be the house's address, not the block number. When a TCU-area rental house was gutted last week , just before it was to be sold, the owners had lots of questions.

