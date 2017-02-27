$47M Fort Worth Hotel Will Be Built t...

$47M Fort Worth Hotel Will Be Built to Complement New Arena

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

The company plans a $47 million, 12-story hotel that will also have 11 suites at the northwest corner of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Van Cliburn Way. Illinois-based hotel company Heart of America Group plans to start construction later this year on a 202-room full-service boutique hotel off Camp Bowie Boulevard that will open a few months before Fort Worth's new multipurpose arena in the nearby Will Rogers Memorial Complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery 7 hr Tony Ducks Corallo 3
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all! Feb 25 CoachJeffTFW 1
Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15) Feb 21 Larry 3
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Feb 20 Dallasvictim 28
The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08) Feb 19 Dez 25
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC