$47M Fort Worth Hotel Will Be Built to Complement New Arena
The company plans a $47 million, 12-story hotel that will also have 11 suites at the northwest corner of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Van Cliburn Way. Illinois-based hotel company Heart of America Group plans to start construction later this year on a 202-room full-service boutique hotel off Camp Bowie Boulevard that will open a few months before Fort Worth's new multipurpose arena in the nearby Will Rogers Memorial Complex.
