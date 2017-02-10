3 tied to Aryan Brotherhood get life in prison in North Texas meth conspiracy
Three North Texas men with ties to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang were sentenced this week to life in prison for their roles in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, the U.S. attorney's office announced. Four other defendants also received lengthy prison sentences in the case.
