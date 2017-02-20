2017 starts with resin pricing volatility
If processors buying polypropylene, solid polystyrene or PET bottle resin were hoping for a calm start to 2017, they soon had to change those plans. North American prices for PP surged 10 cents per pound in January, as polymer-grade propylene feedstock was in tight supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 14
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC