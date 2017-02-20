2006: Bill Paxton comes home to a For...

2006: Bill Paxton comes home to a Fort Worth movie town of memory

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Having been shot into space, blown away in a movie twister and killed by an assortment of predators, aliens and terminators, actor Bill Paxton is now ready to face the most dangerous hazards yet in his 32-year acting career. First, he must endure a homecoming party tonight in Fort Worth, where his old friends and new fans will pay $100 and up to say hello to a 1960s west side kid who has quietly become one of the top 25 box-office stars in movie history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr TheyPharts 1,135
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... 13 hr DR James 5
Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all! Sat CoachJeffTFW 1
Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15) Feb 21 Larry 3
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Feb 20 Dallasvictim 28
The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08) Feb 19 Dez 25
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC