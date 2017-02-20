2006: Bill Paxton comes home to a Fort Worth movie town of memory
Having been shot into space, blown away in a movie twister and killed by an assortment of predators, aliens and terminators, actor Bill Paxton is now ready to face the most dangerous hazards yet in his 32-year acting career. First, he must endure a homecoming party tonight in Fort Worth, where his old friends and new fans will pay $100 and up to say hello to a 1960s west side kid who has quietly become one of the top 25 box-office stars in movie history.
