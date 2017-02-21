2 killers from Dallas-Fort Worth have...

2 killers from Dallas-Fort Worth have death-row appeals rejected by Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Two Texans on death row for separate slayings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have lost appeals before the U.S. Supreme Court. Without comment, the justices refused Monday to review the cases of 52-year-old Joseph Lave and 54-year-old Juan Segundo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr OnePhart 1,123
Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15) 21 hr Larry 3
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mon Dallasvictim 28
The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08) Feb 19 Dez 25
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) Feb 15 You must be blind af 11
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Feb 14 Sanny Da Bull Gra... 2
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Feb 14 Steve Cullen 10
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC