17-year-old arrested for murdering man near Lake Arlington last month, police say

13 hrs ago

A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday for the murder of a man near Lake Arlington in Fort Worth last month, police said. Police arrested Armando Bundage about 4:30 p.m. in connection with the slaying of 27-year-old Karnell Brown Jan. 12, according to a police report obtained by The Fort Worth Star-Telegram .

