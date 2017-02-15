15th Year for Empty Bowls event benef...

15th Year for Empty Bowls event benefiting Tarrant Area Food Bank

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The hundreds of guests at the Feb. 17 Empty Bowls event will experience a "fusion of culinary and visual arts" at the Will Rogers Memorial Center where the work of more than 500 local artists and 50 of Fort Worth's best chefs and restaurants will be on hand. The price of each ticket at this 15th anniversary of Empty Bowls will help the Tarrant Area Food Bank put meals on the tables of needy families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
g.e. ft worth. Sat Independent 3
general electric new locomotive plant in fort w... Sat Freedomofspeech 1
Trains are coming Sat UNIONBALLS 14
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Fri Txgirl 284
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Feb 1 Eric Trotter 9
News Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08) Jan 28 down with the rooms 29
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Tarrant County was issued at February 06 at 2:35PM CST

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC