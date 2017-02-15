15th Year for Empty Bowls event benefiting Tarrant Area Food Bank

The hundreds of guests at the Feb. 17 Empty Bowls event will experience a "fusion of culinary and visual arts" at the Will Rogers Memorial Center where the work of more than 500 local artists and 50 of Fort Worth's best chefs and restaurants will be on hand. The price of each ticket at this 15th anniversary of Empty Bowls will help the Tarrant Area Food Bank put meals on the tables of needy families.

