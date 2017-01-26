With $100 million from Rainwater family, brain research hits stride

Dr. Bruce Miller, left, co-director of the Tau Consortium, and Todd Rainwater, thje son of Richard Rainwater, at a meeting of the Tau Consortium in Fort Worth in January, 2015. Todd Rainwater said his family is committed to continue funding the Tau Consortium, started by his father after he was diagnosed with an incurable brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

