Wintera s coming back: Freeze forecast for Wednesday night
After a New Year's weekend of shorts-and-t-shirt weather with temperatures that reached 73 degrees on Monday, an Arctic blast of reality is expected to arrive Tuesday night and bring four days in the 40s or lower. Overnight temperatures are expected to dip below freezing by Wednesday night, with the mercury falling as low as 26 degrees both Friday and Saturday nights.
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|observer
|281
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 31
|Wang
|22
|Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas
|Dec 30
|Sendy
|2
|Trains are coming
|Dec 29
|Bldg 6
|10
|Child molestor
|Dec 27
|bitch
|1
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Dec 25
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
