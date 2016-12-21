Wintera s coming back: Freeze forecas...

Wintera s coming back: Freeze forecast for Wednesday night

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

After a New Year's weekend of shorts-and-t-shirt weather with temperatures that reached 73 degrees on Monday, an Arctic blast of reality is expected to arrive Tuesday night and bring four days in the 40s or lower. Overnight temperatures are expected to dip below freezing by Wednesday night, with the mercury falling as low as 26 degrees both Friday and Saturday nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Sun observer 281
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... Dec 31 Wang 22
Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas Dec 30 Sendy 2
Trains are coming Dec 29 Bldg 6 10
Child molestor Dec 27 bitch 1
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Dec 25 People Power 1
Teach the brat some manners don't litter Dec 24 Terry 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,701

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC