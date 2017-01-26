Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Emily Vick with Williams Trew is proud to present the gorgeous new home built by Emerald Homes at 5516 El Campo Avenue. Located on a treed, west Fort Worth lot in the beautiful Chamberlin Arlington Heights neighborhood, the 4,500 square-foot, two-storied traditional home offers four bedrooms, three full and two half-baths, three living areas, a two-car garage and timeless appeal.

