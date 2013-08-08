Will Fort Worth miss its shot at a Hamilton?a
On Sunday morning, Dallas Summer Musicals officially announced it had booked the highly anticipated tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking Hamilton - although by the time the DSM issued its press release at 9 a.m., the news had been reported widely by DFW media outlets, including the Star-Telegram , for about a day. The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical will play at the Music Hall at Fair Park in the 2018-19 season, as will the hit musical Aladdin; for the best access to tickets for those shows, audience members must subscribe to the 2017-18 season.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|Sat
|down with the rooms
|29
|Missing Man - Brandon Lawson 8/8/2013 (Jul '14)
|Sat
|wntonoy
|6
|Homicide? Quick Sak
|Fri
|Zearl
|3
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|tobygrace
|85
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Jan 27
|Wesley Shaw
|8
|g.e. ft worth.
|Jan 26
|GEerie
|1
