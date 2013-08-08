Will Fort Worth miss its shot at a Hamilton?a

On Sunday morning, Dallas Summer Musicals officially announced it had booked the highly anticipated tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking Hamilton - although by the time the DSM issued its press release at 9 a.m., the news had been reported widely by DFW media outlets, including the Star-Telegram , for about a day. The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical will play at the Music Hall at Fair Park in the 2018-19 season, as will the hit musical Aladdin; for the best access to tickets for those shows, audience members must subscribe to the 2017-18 season.

