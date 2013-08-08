Wherea s the beef? The Fort Worth Stock Show, of course
Chloe Krause, 13, from Stephenville, moves her Hereford steer into the cattle barn at the Fort Worth Stock Show on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, for this week's premier event, the naming of the grand champion steer. David Moy from Wilson County works to unloads a steer for his son Presley at the Fort Worth Stock Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|down with the rooms
|29
|Missing Man - Brandon Lawson 8/8/2013 (Jul '14)
|Jan 28
|wntonoy
|6
|Homicide? Quick Sak
|Jan 27
|Zearl
|3
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|tobygrace
|85
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Jan 27
|Wesley Shaw
|8
|g.e. ft worth.
|Jan 26
|GEerie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC