Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, police say

The Wendy's fast-food chain is investigating after a police officer in Texas said he was refused service while he was in his uniform, the company wrote Thursday on Twitter. The Fort Worth Police Department took to Twitter on Thursday to ask Wendy's why its employees refused to take the order of a uniformed officer who went into one of the restaurants on Interstate 20 at Trail Lake Drive.

