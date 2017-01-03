Ventura loses appeal to reinstate $1.8M verdict

In this April 6, 2012 file photo, Chris Kyle, a former Navy SEAL and author of the book "American Sniper," poses in Keep going for a look at the real life "American Sniper" and the case against the man who killed him. In this April 6, 2012 file photo, Chris Kyle, a former Navy SEAL and author of the book "American Sniper," poses in FILE - In this April 6, 2012 file photo, Chris Kyle, a former Navy SEAL and author of the book "American Sniper," poses in Midlothian, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.