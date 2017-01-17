Vacant bar burns in south Fort Worth

Vacant bar burns in south Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Listen to an employee of an unscrupulous debt collector trick a victim into paying by pretending to be a law enforcement officer and illegally threatening arrest and other legal action. More at https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/illegal-tactics-result-in-jail-time-for-debt-collector A pedestrian is hit by an SUV veering off the street and onto the sidewalk in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Dallas on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 31 min CheeseSniff 1,050
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
Pig martin 10 day vacay Jan 13 Hold My Beer 2
Free Seminar for citizens of Haltom City: Maste... Jan 12 CoachJeffTFW 1
Secchi whitaker dvorak Jan 10 question 2
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,468 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC