USDOT's FTA Announces $499M Grant to Build TEX Rail in Fort Worth, Texas
TEX Rail, a commuter rail line between downtown Fort Worth and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was approved by the FTA. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced a $499.39 million federal grant agreement with the Fort Worth Transportation Authority to build TEX Rail, a commuter rail line between downtown Fort Worth and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Micha Johnson hero
|52
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|1 hr
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|1 hr
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Sat
|Azle_Resident
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, pol...
|Sat
|Frequent flyer
|3
|Gentlemen Club
|Jan 6
|Old Friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC