USDOT's FTA Announces $499M Grant to ...

USDOT's FTA Announces $499M Grant to Build TEX Rail in Fort Worth, Texas

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

TEX Rail, a commuter rail line between downtown Fort Worth and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was approved by the FTA. The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced a $499.39 million federal grant agreement with the Fort Worth Transportation Authority to build TEX Rail, a commuter rail line between downtown Fort Worth and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10) 1 hr Micha Johnson hero 52
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant 1 hr Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... 1 hr Micha Johnson hero 2
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... Sat Azle_Resident 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
News Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, pol... Sat Frequent flyer 3
Gentlemen Club Jan 6 Old Friend 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,751,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC