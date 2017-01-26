Ugly Pug and all its Rahr friends are...

Ugly Pug and all its Rahr friends are getting a new look

Fort Worth's original craft brewery announced this week that it will be transitioning this year to primarily canning its beers instead of bottling them. In mid-April, mainstays like Ugly Pug and Texas Red will join Rahr's offerings that are already canned, like Pride of Texas Pale Ale and Rahr Blonde.

