Ugly Pug and all its Rahr friends are getting a new look
Fort Worth's original craft brewery announced this week that it will be transitioning this year to primarily canning its beers instead of bottling them. In mid-April, mainstays like Ugly Pug and Texas Red will join Rahr's offerings that are already canned, like Pride of Texas Pale Ale and Rahr Blonde.
