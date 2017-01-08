Two run from scene of Fort Worth crash that killed 56-year-old woman
The fatal victim is Cecilia Palos de Valdez of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. A red pickup and a black car collided on Azle Avenue after midnight in the 2600 block of of Azle Avenue, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
