Two run from scene of Fort Worth cras...

Two run from scene of Fort Worth crash that killed 56-year-old woman

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The fatal victim is Cecilia Palos de Valdez of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. A red pickup and a black car collided on Azle Avenue after midnight in the 2600 block of of Azle Avenue, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... Sat Azle_Resident 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
News Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, pol... Sat Frequent flyer 3
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Jan 6 texzen 1
Gentlemen Club Jan 6 Old Friend 1
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Jan 1 observer 281
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... Dec 31 Wang 22
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,179

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC