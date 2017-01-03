Two flee from scene of fatal Fort Worth traffic wreck Read Story Domingo Ramirez Jr., Star-Telegram

Two flee from scene of fatal Fort Wor...

Two flee from scene of fatal Fort Worth traffic wreck

Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

A woman was killed early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on a city street and two people involved in the wreck fled the scene, police said. The victim was identified as Cecilia Palos De Valdez, 56, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the accident, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Sunday.

