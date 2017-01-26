Two Abilene college football players arrested in Fort Worth killing
Two McMurry University students who played on the Abilene school's football team last season were arrested Wednesday in a fatal shooting at a Fort Worth apartment earlier this month. Ryan McBeth, 20, of Fort Worth, and Dontrell Dock, 19, of Conroe, were taken into custody on campus by the U.S. Marshals Service, KTXS-TV in Abilene reported.
