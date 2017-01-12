Trinity Trails project to connect Fort Worth, Dallas inching along
Mac Sarvin, left, and Bethanne Glover walk Hercules and Ellie on the east side of the River Legacy park. The popular path part of a trail system that will eventually connect with Fort Worth to the west and Dallas to the east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pig martin 10 day vacay
|17 min
|Hold My Beer
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|49 min
|Wang
|1,023
|Secchi whitaker dvorak
|Tue
|question
|2
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F...
|Jan 9
|Micha Johnson hero
|2
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Jan 7
|Azle_Resident
|3
|Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, pol...
|Jan 7
|Frequent flyer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC