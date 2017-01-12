Trinity Trails project to connect For...

Trinity Trails project to connect Fort Worth, Dallas inching along

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Mac Sarvin, left, and Bethanne Glover walk Hercules and Ellie on the east side of the River Legacy park. The popular path part of a trail system that will eventually connect with Fort Worth to the west and Dallas to the east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pig martin 10 day vacay 17 min Hold My Beer 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 49 min Wang 1,023
Secchi whitaker dvorak Tue question 2
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... Jan 7 Azle_Resident 3
News Wendy's refuses to serve uniformed officer, pol... Jan 7 Frequent flyer 3
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC