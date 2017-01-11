Topgolf near downtown Fort Worth sets new opening date

Topgolf, the long-awaited and highly anticipated addition to the Fort Worth skyline, has set a new opening date for early May. Originally planned for a summer 2016 debut, the 65,000-square-foot facility broke ground last summer near the southeast corner of Texas 121 and Interstate 35W with plans to open this spring. Anybody who has driven along Airport Freeway near downtown recently has probably caught a glimpse of TopGolf's towering white poles that will surround the driving range area and hold up the net backdrop.

