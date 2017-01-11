Topgolf near downtown Fort Worth sets...

Topgolf near downtown Fort Worth sets new opening date

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Topgolf, the long-awaited and highly anticipated addition to the Fort Worth skyline, has set a new opening date for early May. Originally planned for a summer 2016 debut, the 65,000-square-foot facility broke ground last summer near the southeast corner of Texas 121 and Interstate 35W with plans to open this spring. Anybody who has driven along Airport Freeway near downtown recently has probably caught a glimpse of TopGolf's towering white poles that will surround the driving range area and hold up the net backdrop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr Wang 1,014
Secchi whitaker dvorak Tue question 2
Pig martin 10 day vacay Tue Happy sunshiny d... 1
gangs of fort worth Tx (Sep '10) Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 52
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
News Wendy's employees reportedly refused to serve F... Jan 9 Micha Johnson hero 2
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... Jan 7 Azle_Resident 3
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC