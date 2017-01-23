Thief stuffs guitar down pants, makes...

Thief stuffs guitar down pants, makes off with stolen instrument,...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

Police in Fort Worth, Texas, released two images taken from survellance cameras of a man who put a guitar down his pants to hide it during a theft on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Texas are searching for a man who they say was caught on camera last week shoving a guitar into his pants and awkwardly shuffling away with the stolen gear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pig martin 10 day vacay 3 hr bulldog 3
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) 4 hr huey goins 10
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Sun Dee 282
News Dallas-County 15 mins ago 6:27 p.m.At least 2 a... Jan 21 25or6to4 1
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan 19 Donny Trump 4
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,813 • Total comments across all topics: 278,220,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC