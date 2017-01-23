Thief stuffs guitar down pants, makes off with stolen instrument,...

Police in Fort Worth, Texas, released two images taken from survellance cameras of a man who put a guitar down his pants to hide it during a theft on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Texas are searching for a man who they say was caught on camera last week shoving a guitar into his pants and awkwardly shuffling away with the stolen gear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.