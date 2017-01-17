The secret behind Donald Trumpa s swearing-in ceremony: A Fort Worth company
As Donald Trump raises his hand to take the oath of office, and become the country's 45th president, know this: a Fort Worth company is hard at work behind the scenes. Encore Live , a local company that produces events such as The Cotton Bowl, was hired to put on a number of inaugural events this week, including Friday's official swearing-in ceremony.
